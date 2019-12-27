CAA, NRC kindles hopes of Federal Front revival: CM K Chandrashekar Rao

Hyderabad: Political circles are abuzz with speculation that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao may use the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) to try and revive the Federal Front.

It is being said that KCR had hinted at such a proposal after a meeting with his party leaders on Thursday a day after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi met him. It is learnt that KCR feels that the opposition expressed by Chief Ministers of various states of non-BJP states against the Centre's decision and the result of Jharkhand elections clearly indicates the strong opposition to the decision of the Centre and the issue can be resolved only if all the parties come under one

umbrella.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Orissa CM Naveen Patnaik, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Kerala CM Pinayari Vijayan have already refused to implement the NPR and NRC.

The TRS was opposed to the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Parliament and extended its support to all agitations being launched by some organisations against the NPR.

Sources said that KCR entrusted the responsibility to hold parleys with likeminded leaders of various regional parties to MIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi. "If all non-BJP CMs united, the Centre will address the demands raised by the regional parties," the Chief Minister feels.

KCR has floated the Federal Front and made all-out efforts to unite all regional parties particularly in the southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and ruling left party in Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh during 2019 elections with an objective to play a vital role in the formation of Union government in case people gave a fractured verdict.

After BJM registered a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections, the TRS chief abandoned the front. It may be recalled that before the Lok Sabha elections, KCR had made an attempt to form the Federal Front and had met several leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Biju Patnaik, DMK leaders, including Stalin and JMM leaders.

He is of the opinion that if the Federal Front can be formed now, it would not only help in putting pressure on the Centre to put the CAA and NRC on backburner but will also help in getting the funds that are due to the states. The chief minister had openly expressed his displeasure that the Centre was not responding to the state's plea for release of its share from Central funds particularly the GST.