Live
- CAA will not take away citizenship, Amit Shah assures minorities
- PM Modi inaugurates Kochrab Ashram, unveils master plan for Gandhi Ashram Memorial
- Senior Gujarat Congress leaders Bharatsinh Solanki, Jagdish Thakor opt out of LS race
- Rajasthan minister Otaram Dewasi in hospital after chest pain complaint
- Complaints filed over promotion against rules in Mahatma Jyotiba Pule Residential institute
- Vodafone Idea secures $1 billion in equity in 'soft commitment' from investors
- New Deputy Solicitor General for Calcutta HC appointed
- 3 workers die as Mumbai building scaffolding collapses
- Gangster Wedding: Kala Jatheri ties knot with Madam Minz amid heavy security in Delhi
- Shaheen Bagh residents fear CAA impact, security beefed up in the area
Just In
CAA will not take away citizenship, Amit Shah assures minorities
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday assured minorities that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not take away their citizenship.
Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday assured minorities that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not take away their citizenship.
He alleged that Congress and some other parties are spreading misapprehension among people for vote bank politics.
Amit Shah was addressing BJP’s polling booth presidents from Telangana at LB Stadium here.
He clarified that CAA is a law which gives citizenship and not takes away citizenship.
“I want to tell this country’s minority brothers and mothers that no citizen will lose his citizenship because of CAA. CAA is a law to give citizenship not to take it. Owaisi, Kharge and Rahul Gandhi all are speaking lies that this will take away citizenship of minorities. I assure you that under CAA, there is no provision for taking away anybody’s citizenship but there is provision to give citizenship to our refugees,” he said.
Amit Shah, who earlier addressed a meeting of social media warriors of BJP, said the Modi government yesterday implemented the promise of CAA.
“Our constitution drafters had promised that refugees coming from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan after suffering oppression will be granted citizenship. However, due to appeasement and vote bank politics, Congress us