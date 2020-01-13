Cab driver booked for misbehaving with woman in Hyderabad

The police registered a case against a cab driver for allegedly misbehaving with a woman here at Shamshabad on Sunday.

According to the police, the woman was waiting at a bus stop to go to her office at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport when the cab driver approached her.

The woman got into the cab and the driver started misbehaving with her in the midway. The police said that the driver locked the car doors when the woman tried to get down the vehicle and also attempted to sexually assault her.

However, on noticing the people coming in the way, the accused left the woman and fled away in the car.

Based on the complaint lodged by the woman, the police registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the miscreant.