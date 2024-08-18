Cabinet to draw road map to develop Fourth City

Hyderabad: The state cabinet scheduled to meet next week is likely to approve an action plan to promote manufacturing products for electric vehicles (EV), automobile, cosmetics, establishing world class sports complex and measures for the growth of the textile industry.

It is learnt that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is keen that the MoUs entered into with various companies during his 12-day visit of the US and South Korea should take off immediately so that the proposed ‘Fourth City’ starts taking a shape which can take Telangana to the next level and make it the most sought after destination for investments.

The cabinet would discuss the action plan to ground all the agreements with the global companies and will come with necessary policy decisions so that these companies can get speedy clearances and necessary help from the state government. The government is waiting for the visit of the Foxconn team to Hyderabad.

Officials said that the requirement of land for the companies which signed MoUs with the government, development of infrastructure and other facilities to set up manufacturing units in Telangana particularly in Hyderabad would be discussed in detail so that a policy decision can be evolved.

The cabinet is also likely to discuss the establishment of industrial zones in the districts and promote manufacturing units in rural Telangana so that more employment opportunities would be generated. The role of Young India Skills University to generate skilled manpower to meet the workforce required for the upcoming global companies would be another important aspect which would figure during the cabinet meeting.