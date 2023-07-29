Cable bridge road collapses, sidewalls crack in just 1 month

Karimnagar: City Congress president Komatireddy Narender Reddy alleged that due to the corruption going on in the development works, the cable bridge approach road has collapsed.

Many construction works lack quality and they are cracking or collapsing within a month of their construction. It is a shame that the cable bridge approach road has collapsed and the side walls have been cracked in less than a month and officials were putting covers to hide it, he said.

Narender Reddy visited the cable bridge here on Friday. He complained that the ruling party is trying to prevent corruption by blocking the road with tipper and keeping police on guard. Kamalakar should be held responsible for all this.

Manair river front check dams were washed away in the past due to poor quality of smart city works, footpath tiles were being washed away in rainwater everywhere, and there is a large scale scam in the development of intersections, the Congress leader said.