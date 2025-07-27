Call made for success of Ramchander Rao’s tour

Wanaparthy: “The BJP State president, Ramchander Rao, will be visiting Pebbair town in Pebbair Municipality on Sunday,” said BJP State Executive Member Purushotham Reddy. On Saturday, he called upon the people of the erstwhile Pebbair Mandal to ensure the success of this visit.

Speaking at a press meet held in Pebbair, he mentioned that after completing his tour of Gadwal district, Ramchander Rao will arrive at Pebbair town via Rangapur. BJP leaders and activists will welcome him at Rangapur bypass and bring him into the town with a bike rally. He will deliver a speech at Subhash Chowrastha in Pebbair. Afterwards, he will proceed to Wanaparthy by bike rally and address a public meeting there.

He urged the people of the joint mandal, BJP leaders, and activists to attend in large numbers and make the tour a grand success.

Leaders Hema Reddy, Kranthi, Srinivas Goud, Ranga Goud, Anjaneyulu, Ramakrishna, Aravind, and others participated in the program.