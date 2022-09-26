Call to complete grounding of Dalit Bandhu units by tomorrow

Karimnagar: The grounding process of units of the beneficiaries selected under the Dalit Bandhu scheme in the Huzurabad constituency should be completed by September 28, District Collector RV Karnan told officials.

Mandal wise review of grounding process of units in the constituency was held in the Collector's conference hall here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the grounding should be completed soon for the remaining 1,500 beneficiaries in the constituency. Municipal commissioners, cluster authorities and MPDOs should take steps to speed up the selection of units to avoid delay.

The pending beneficiaries should be given a clear understanding on the selection of units. The grounding process was being reviewed every day through teleconference, he said.

Additional Collectors GV Shyam Prasad Lal and Garima Aggarwal, ZP CEO Priyanka, SC Corporation Special Officer Suresh, its ED Nagarjuna, District Nehru Yuva Central Coordinator Venkata Rambabu, DRDO Srilatha, DAO Sridhar, DMO Padmavathy and others were present.