Cameraman Madhusudhan brings life to small films with his craft

Karimnagar: Cinematography is like the life of a film. A director’s thought and vision should be complemented by the cameraman’s eye.

Every detail should be beautifully crafted to suit the director’s taste and appeal to the audience. Only then will the film be appreciated by everyone. The main eye of a film director is the cameraman.

Cinematographer Madhusudhan Kota, who is showing small films in the big film range with his cinematography, comes from a small Pudur village in Karimnagar. At a young age, he worked as a camera assistant in Bombay and then did some commercial ads as a cameraman. He came to Hyderabad and tried many times as a film cameraman. Initially, he did not get the right opportunities and had to work for ads here, too.

Then an opportunity came his way; to work on a film by a new director and a new producer. The film was called “Sameeram” and featured new actors and actresses. He made every frame in the film beautiful with his camera work. The film received good applause from critics for his cinematography.

Later, he worked as a cinematographer for the film “Bandhi” starring Aditya Om, which was shot with only one character. It is noteworthy that his photography for this recently released film received good response from the audience and film critics.

Everyone who has seen it says that the main reason for not getting bored in a film with only one character is the story, along with Aditya Om’s acting. Every frame shot in the forest, is appreciating that the canvas is like paint.

Especially, he captured seasons very well in his camera without using any big lights and brought the movie “Bandhi” to life. If given the opportunity, Madhusudhan will be a great help to new directors and new producers for small films. But the local directors and producers are running to neighboring states for cameramen. Producers can reduce the budget of the film by supporting local talent and Telangana people.

Madhusudhan called on BJP national general secretary and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar. On this occasion, Madhusudhan was felicitated by Bandi Sanjay. The minister said that he is happy to see Madhusudhan, who belongs to the Karimnagar joint district excelled as a cinematographer and asked him to make films that are useful for the society and the country with his photography.

Madhusudan said that cinematography is like the lifeblood of a film, and that only when the camera work is in accordance with the director's ideas and vision, every frame of the film impresses the audience and gets everyone's appreciation.

