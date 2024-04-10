Candidates for Khammam & Hyderabad will be finalised soon: Cong leader

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country, Congress leader Mohammed Feroz Khan stated that the Congress party is the most powerful in Telangana.

“If we are not able to implement the schemes we promised, don’t vote for us. Congress is the most powerful party in Telangana and it will be winning more than 13 seats here,” said Feroz Khan.

When asked about when the candidates from the remaining seats will be announced, Congress leader Feroz Khan told ANI, “The candidates for the Khammam and Hyderabad seats will be finalised soon. The declaration will be made in a couple of days.”

On being asked about the possibility of his candidature, he answered with a “no.”

“I am not in the race. The High Command Mallikarjun Kharge will decide,” he added.

Lashing out at Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), he said, “When BRS party was in power they wanted to finish Congress party and purchased our MP and MLA.”

Earlier, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy came out all guns blazing at the BJP-led Centre saying that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will pit two families against each other–the NDA and central agencies at its disposal and the Congress family, many of whose members sacrificed their lives for the country.

He said the Congress workers were prepared to sacrifice their lives in the fight against PM Modi’s family if needed.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who visited Telangana, while addressing ‘Jana Jatara Sabha’, listed the five guarantees (Nyay) in the party’s manifesto.

In an address to supporters on Saturday, he said the Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections represents the voices of the people across the country, adding that it was drafted after taking on board the suggestions of millions from the far corners of the nation.

Notably, the Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held across seven phases, starting April 19. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

The general election in Telangana will be held on May 13 to elect 17 members of the 18th Lok Sabha.