Cannot order the government to cancel examinations: Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: On Monday, the High Court division bench headed by Justice A. Rajasekhar Reddy and Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy heard a public interest litigation filed by B Venkat Narsing Rao, President NSUI, Telangana seeking to postpone the Telangana Common Entrance Tests-2020. Further, he submitted that the students should be promoted to next semester/academic year without conducting examinations of UG/PG and other diploma courses including the Typewriting and Shorthand Examinations.



The High Court Division Bench said that Courts cannot direct the government to cancel the examinations. It said that it can direct the government to hold the examinations for time being.

Petitioner Counsel Damodar Reddy informed the bench that UGC guidelines are mandatory for Common Entrance Tests. Delhi and Maharashtra governments have cancelled the UG and PG exams. He further stated that the Telangana government has also taken a decision to cancel the examinations of SSC and Intermediate. The petitioner informed the Court that, within a day or two, UGC is going to release the guidelines and requested the bench to postpone the hearing. The High Court adjourned the matter till August 26.