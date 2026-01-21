Cantonment MLA launches hunger strike for GHMC merger

Hyderabad: Cantonment MLA Sri Ganesh launched a relay hunger strike on Tuesday, demanding that the civilian areas of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) be merged with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The legislator cited “self-respect” and the need for comprehensive development in the Cantonment area as the primary reasons for his protest.

Sri Ganesh commenced his hunger strike at 10 am at the Dr BR Ambedkar statue in Karkhana, SCB Ward No 3. The choice of venue was strategic, as it was the same location where Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy addressed a major public meeting during the Secunderabad Cantonment by-election in June 2024.

The MLA has been a vocal advocate for the merger, having recently raised the issue during the state assembly sessions. The decision to protest follows a recent gazette notification from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), which extended the term of nominated members across 58 Cantonment Boards in India, including the SCB, for another year.