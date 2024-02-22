Cantt residents resent move to fix meters for borewells

Hyderabad: The recent decision of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) to install metres for resident bore wells, has sparked outrage among the locals within the SCB limits, who have expressed objections to the decision. The locals urged officials not to implement such charges on residents and requested to improve and take the required steps to ensure that drinking water is available on a regular basis.

In this regard, on Wednesday, several SCB locals submitted a written representation letter to the SCB officials. The locals pointed out that fixing a metre on the bore well would increase their burdens. Despite fixing metres on bore wells, the Cantonment Board can lay rainfall harvesting pits to recharge groundwater, and it would be preferable if the Board adopted such policies.

“Since there is an acute shortage of water in the SCB limits, the SCB buys water from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), and residents depend on groundwater. We are receiving drinking water every five days, and now they are planning to fix the metre, which is not justified,” said S Kumar, a local of SCB.

“Water and air are both considered natural resources. As a result, any citizen can use it according to their own needs and requirements. In this aspect, the Telangana State Government (earlier united Andhra Pradesh) constituted the Water, Land, and Trees Act 2002 (WALTA), which is still in effect. Since the Central Government intends to combine civilian areas of Cantonment with municipalities, there is no need for any additional regulations. The Act was intended to encourage water conservation, tree cover, and the regulation of the exploitation and use of ground and surface water protection and conservation of water sources,” said S Ravendar, General Secretary Vikas Manch, and a resident of SCB.

Meanwhile, according to SCB officials, as per Ministry of Defence order, the decision to fix the metre on the bore well was taken. Previously, the deadline for raising objections/suggestions regarding the draft regulations for digging and using bore wells was the end of January. At the recent board meeting, it was decided to extend the time period for another week, where people can raise objections until February 23. This is to save groundwater and to monitor how much bore water is consumed by locals in the Cantonment limits.