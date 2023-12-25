Live
- Religious fervour marks Chakrasnanam at Tirumala
- Govt committed to protection of consumer rights: Minister
- India, now world’s leader in population
- Three families dominate politics in Prathipadu
- Unstable leadership in Parchur costing dearer to YSRCP
- Pathikonda rich in diamonds, gold & iron ore mines
- Turpu Kapus to decide fate of candidates in Palakonda
- No candidate could achieve hat-trick in Guntur East
- Car rams into divider killing one and injuring three
- Dharani lapses will be made public shortly: Ponguleti
Just In
Car rams into divider killing one and injuring three
Highlights
The car hit the divider in order to avoid hitting the dog which suddenly on the road
Hyderabad: A road accident took place in Katedan under Mailerdevpalli police station limits. The car went out of control and hit the divider on the road and overturned.
One person who was traveling in the car was killed and three others were seriously injured. The driver of the car got out safely. The injured were taken to hospital.
The accident took place while traveling from Shamshabad to Dabiripura. The car hit the divider in order to avoid hitting the dog which suddenly on the road. A case has been registered and the Mylardevpalli police are investigating.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS