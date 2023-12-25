  • Menu
Car rams into divider killing one and injuring three

Highlights

The car hit the divider in order to avoid hitting the dog which suddenly on the road

Hyderabad: A road accident took place in Katedan under Mailerdevpalli police station limits. The car went out of control and hit the divider on the road and overturned.

One person who was traveling in the car was killed and three others were seriously injured. The driver of the car got out safely. The injured were taken to hospital.

The accident took place while traveling from Shamshabad to Dabiripura. The car hit the divider in order to avoid hitting the dog which suddenly on the road. A case has been registered and the Mylardevpalli police are investigating.

