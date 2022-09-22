Carry ration card to avail Bathukamma saree

Hyderabad: With the upcoming Bathukamma festival, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Copromotion is all set to distribute Bathukamma sarees across the city starting from Thursday. Food security cards (ration card) must for the women beneficiary to avail the Bathukamma saree.

According to GHMC, around 15.85 lakh sarees will be distributed in Greater Hyderabad. The sarees were produced in 24 designs in 10 colours and 240 thread borders, using 100 per cent polyester filament yarn.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi said that all arrangements have been made for the distribution of Bathukamma sarees within GHMC in celebration of the Bathukamma festivities which will be held from September 25 to October 9.

It was under the annual distribution programme which was launched in 2017, around one crore women in the State will receive sarees on the festive occasion of Dasara. Ministers, legislators and other elected representatives will participate in distribution of the Bathukamma saree.

Like every year for the Bathukamma festival, which is a symbol of Telangana State's festival, Bathukamma sarees will be distributed in colorful colors this year too. Sarees were made with 240 varieties of different designs made from Netannas from Sircilla, Pochampally, Gadwal etc.

The distribution will be done by local public representatives, legislative members, legislative council members and district ministers in 150 wards of 30 circles under GHMC. There are a total of 1,331 ration shops including GHMC and cantonment. This year the government would be distributing a total of 15,85,405 sarees in GHMC. Whereas, in last year over 9,59,660 sarees were distributed.