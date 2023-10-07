Cars distributed under ‘Driver cum Owner’ scheme

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation (TSMFC) provided cars to 100 beneficiaries under the ‘Driver cum Owner’ scheme on Friday as part of its empowerment programme.

Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Home Minister, along with MLA Prakash Goud and other dignitaries handed over the vehicles at Metro Classic Garden Function Hall in Aramgarh. The State government launched the scheme for unemployed youth who are interested in earning their livelihood as a driver. The 100 beneficiaries were selected by the TSMFC after accepting applications from the eligible persons.

Meanwhile, the Minister also inaugurated the double bedroom houses in Dignity Colony at Dundigal and handed over 2,550 double bedroom housing units to the beneficiaries on Friday.

Furthermore, He also launched the ‘Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme’ at Manna Trust Midday Meal Centralised Kitchen in Uppal in the presence of Ronald Rose, GHMC commissioner.

Later, Mahmood Ali laid the foundation for the construction of the new Rachakonda Police Commissionerate building in Medipally.