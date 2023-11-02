Live
Case booked against organisers of Naidu's rally in Hyderabad for violation of election code
HYDERABAD: The Begumpet police have registered a case against Chandrababu Naidu's rally organizers for violating the election code in Hyderabad. The case was filed based on a complaint by Sub-Inspector Jayachander, stating that the rally caused serious trouble to motorists and created nuisance on the roads for two hours.
The organizers of the rally allegedly took out the procession from Begumpet Airport to Chandrababu's residence in Jubilee Hills without obtaining permission. The police have registered cases against several individuals, including Hyderabad City TDP General Secretary GVG Naidu, who was responsible for organising the rally.
According to the police, around 400 people participated in the rally, which included 50 bikes and 20 cars. The rally caused significant inconvenience to the public, leading to traffic congestion from Begumpet to Panjagutta for nearly two hours.