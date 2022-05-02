Case filed against actor Vishwak Sen for nuisance on road

Hyderabad: Actor Vishwak Sen smell trouble after a complaint was filed against him with the Human Rights Commission. A complaint was registered against the actor for creating ruckus on the road for the film promotion.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a fan of Vishwak Sen seen sleeping in front of the actor's car and then threatening to set ablaze himself with the help of kerosene.

Responding to the incident, the actor has said that it was only the prank and denied any film promotion. However, an advocate Arun Kumar has registered a case with the HRC against the actor for creating nuisance on road for film promotion.

In a complaint, it was stated that the police should not give permission to people to promote their movies on the roads. Some netizens call it as a cheap film promotion. The so called prank video of the actor is believed to have facing flak and trolls from the netizens. Further details are awaited.