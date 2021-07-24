Caste-based avocations got a boost in TRS rule: Srinivas Goud

Karimnagar: Caste based avocations have gained prominence and people engaged in such avocations were respected after the TRS government came to power, stated Excise Minister T Srinivas Goud.

The Minister said, in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, compensation was given for those who died of falling from coconut trees, while in Telangana there was no such policy of giving compensation to Goud community members who fell from the palm trees.

But that was changed after the TRS government came to power. Every community in the State was being benefitted with the welfare schemes being implemented by the State government. Land worth Rs 300 crore in Kokapet, Hyderabad has been given to each caste community.

The States ruled by BJP and Congress parties have no such schemes, yet those parties were engaged in false criticism against the TRS government, Goud said. He along with BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar distributed Kalyana Lakshmi checks worth over Rs 68 lakh to 68 beneficiaries in Huzurabad on Friday.

Minister Kamalakar addressing the gathering sought to know why the States ruled by BJP and Congress were not implementing schemes such as 24-hour power supply, Aasara pensions, Mission Bhagiratha, double bedroom houses, KCR kits.

He said, KCR government is taking Telangana forward on the path of progress by achieving success in all fields. He asked people not to forget those who have been supporting them and support CM K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Welfare Minister, Koppula Ishwar, said that no one could compete with CM KCR in providing welfare governance and that the schemes being implemented in Telangana were guiding the country.

MLAs Rasamayi Balakishan, MLCs Nardas Laxman Rao, Baswaraju Saraiah, ZP Chairman Kanamalla Vijaya, Karimnagar Excise Commissioner K AB Shastri, warangal Excise Commissioner Suresh Rathod, Karimnagar District DPEO Chandrashekar, Jagitial District DPEO Sridhar, Huzurabad Excise & Provision CI G Durgabhavani and others were present. The Ministers inaugurated the newly constructed Excise Police Station at Huzurabad on the occasion.