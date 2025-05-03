Caste Census: CWC urges Centre to emulate TG example

Hyderabad: The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest policy-making body of the party, on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution demanding the Union government to follow the model of the Telangana government in conducting the caste census along with the general census as announced by the Centre recently.

The CWC members discussed a report submitted by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on caste enumeration and sought some more details from him.

Sources said that the Chief Minister explained to the party top brass about the methods adopted in collecting data through door-to-door enumeration and compilation of the entire data when his government carried out a detailed survey. The Committee congratulated Revanth Reddy for being the first Chief Minister in the country to successfully accomplish the caste survey. It also lauded the Chief Minister for adopting two bills to provide a 42 per cent quota for BCs in education, jobs and local body elections.

The Chief Minister informed the Congress leaders about the BC quota Bills that are ending approval with the President. The leaders were keen to know about the official mechanism created by the State government to complete the caste survey in a stipulated time without any major challenges. Later, the CM took to ‘x’ to share the important decisions taken in the CWC meeting. “The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the All India Congress Committee, demanded that the Centre take the Telangana model into consideration for the caste census during the national census.

The CWC mentioned in its resolution that the Telangana government has undertaken the caste census in a scientific manner, taking advice and suggestions from the entire civil society, intellectuals, leaders of various caste associations, and academicians in a transparent manner. This is a matter of pride for the state of Telangana(sic).”

Going further, he said, “I am proud that Telangana has triggered a great social revolution. On this occasion, I once again congratulate everyone who conducted the caste census in a most brilliant and transparent manner and brought glory to Telangana at the national level.”