Caste census is third movement by Cong for social justice: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the caste census across the country will be the third social justice movement to be achieved under the auspices of the Congress.

The first phase of social justice was achieved by introducing reservations for SC and ST communities and nationalisation of banks during Nehru and Indira Gandhi’s regime. Social justice @ 2.0 has been achieved by giving voting rights to 18-year-olds and the Mandal Commission during Rajiv Gandhi’s tenure, the CM said while addressing the Samvidhan Raksha Abhiyan meeting organised by the Congress Party at Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium on the occasion of Constitution Day on Tuesday.

He said that social justice @3.0 began by launching a caste census under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi. Following their footsteps, the Telangana government launched social, economic, and caste surveys, and 92 per cent of the survey has already been completed in the State, he added.

He made it clear that once the caste survey is completed in Telangana, the State government will move forward with the third great war for social justice. He opined that the principle of ‘Jitni Bhagi Dari, Utni Hisse Dari’ (communities will get their due share proportionate to population) should be strictly implemented.

The CM said that the Constitution has been in danger in the country for the past ten years, and Rahul Gandhi launched a nationwide movement to protect the Constitution.

The CM pointed out that people gave a mandate limiting them to winning only 240 seats when Modi asked for 400 seats because people rallied behind the movement launched by Rahul Gandhi. “We should remember that the ongoing fight is between the protectors of the Constitution and the enemies of the Constitution. The Mahatma Gandhi family is fighting to protect the Constitution, and the Modi family (Sangh family) is trying to change the Constitution,” the CM criticised.