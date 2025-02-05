‘Caste Survey’ in Assembly

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday blasted the Opposition leaders, including Leader of Opposition K Chandrashekar Rao, KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, DK Aruna and others for not furnishing their details and staying away from the caste survey. He alleged that these leaders are afraid of disclosing their land details for reasons best known to themselves.

The Chief Minister made these comments during a discussion on the ‘Caste Survey 2024’ during the special Assembly session on Tuesday. He also took the names of MLAs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, T Padma Rao Goud, and MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy. He alleged that the caste survey was first taken up in 1931 and this was the second such survey. He alleged that the BJP does not want to do justice to weaker sections, and this is the reason why Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not take up the Census in 2021.

When the Opposition members questioned the government for not tabling the report, the Chief Minister said the statement issued in the House was the gist of the report, which is of four volumes. The three volumes were the procedures followed and the fourth volume had the details of the individuals, which the government cannot disclose. “There is no hidden agenda for the government. Even today we have given the gist of the report, even though no one had asked for it."

"This is our integrity. The data which can be tabled will be tabled,” said Revanth Reddy, alleging that the previous government had given the data belonging to the people to the Limca Book of Records. The CM refuted the allegations of the BJP that the population had declined. He said that every year 1.2 per cent of the population was increasing. “Why will I decrease the population? I will fight with the Centre. Don't fall in the trap of the ‘Association of Lies’,” said the CM referring to the BRS.