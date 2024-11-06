Caste survey to begin today

Adilabad: As part of the social, economic, educational, political and caste survey which will start from on Wednesday, 1,612 enumerators and 173 supervisors will visit 1,49,161 houses in 473 gram panchayats in the district. District Administrator Rajarshi Shah conducted a review with the relevant officials through G-meet from his chamber on Tuesday.

He also said that 385 enumerators and 41 supervisors will conduct the survey in 48,393 houses in the municipal area. He ordered that this survey should be conducted without any mistakes.

District Administrator Rajarshi Shah conducted Karunya Recruitment Counselling in his chamber on Tuesday.

On this occasion, 19 people have been given jobs as part of the compassionate appointment for the heirs of the family of a government employee who died in the line of duty, including 8 junior assistants, 10 office subordinates, and 1 watchman. Additional Collector Shyamala Devi Administrative Officer Ram Reddy and Senior Assistant Sridhar participated in this programme.