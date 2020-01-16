Cattle deworming begins in Narayanpet

Narayanpet: The veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department officials in Narayanpet have decided to deworm as many as 12 lakh sheep and 1.2 lakh goats in Narayanpet district.

According to veterinary officials they have decided to launch a week-long deworming drive from January 16 to 23 and complete the set target in the stipulated time period.

"We have constituted 30 teams including veterinary doctors and Gopala Mitras for the week-long drive. On Thursday alone, we administered deworming medicine to 99,856 sheep and 12,029 goats.



We are going to every village and administering the deworming medicine," informed the Narayanpet district veterinary officials. They urged the shephards to utilise this opportunity.