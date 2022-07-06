Cattle hostels in villages to boost milk production

Karimnagar: TS government is planning to open cattle hostels in all the villages to increase milk production and provide alternate and regular sources of income to the farmers, said Telangana State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar here on Tuesday.

Vinod Kumar participated in the inauguration of Bulk Milk Cooling Centres (BMCU) in Sundaragiri in Chigirumamidi mandal in Karimnagar district, Indranagar of Elkathurthy mandal and Anthakkapet village of Akkannapet mandal in Siddipet district o along with Husnabad legislator V Satish Kumar, Karimnagar Dairy Chairman Ch Rajeshwar Rao and others.

They also inaugurated a departmental dairy parlour at Anthakkapet village. Addressing the milk producers at Anthakkapet village, Vinod Kumar said that the State government was planning to open cattle hostels in all the villages as part of launching white revolution to increase milk production to meet the growing demand in Telangana. Like the sheep distribution scheme which had increased the sheep production in the tate, the government would open cattle hostels to increase milk production, he stated.

He said that the Karimnagar Dairy is opening BMCUs as part of the plan to increase milk production for its new mega dairy project coming up at Nallagonda village of Thimmapur mandal with a capacity of 3 lakh litres. The opening of Anthakkapet BMCU was the 30th one in the integrated Karimnagar district and adjoining Siddipet, Kamareddy and Mancherial districts, he added.

Clarifying that the Karimnagar Milk Producer Company Limited was not a private dairy and it was owned by the farmers in the cooperative sector, he said that the dairy emerged successful and number one dairy in the State. With regard to the farmers' plea of providing Rs 4 per litre as incentive to the milk producers, he assured for the payment of the incentive to the farmers of Karimnagar Dairy very soon.

He said that the Karimnagar Dairy, which entered Hyderabad market, was doing roaring business by providing fresh milk to the customers unlike other private dairies, which serve stale five days old milk, by transporting from other districts.

Appealing to the farmers to take up dairy units, he also informed them to consume the milk for a healthy living. Karimnagar Dairy chairman Ch Rajeshwar Rao explained about the plans for the expansion of the dairy activities and opening up of mega dairy very soon. He called upon farmers to take up dairy units as an alternate source of regular income.

Siddipet ZP vice chairman Raji Reddy, Sarpanch Lavanya, MPTC member Rajitha, Dairy MD P Shankar Reddy, Advisor V Hanumantha Reddy, directors and others were also present.