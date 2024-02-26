CBI notice to Kavitha, a drama to divert people’s attention: Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Former MLA T Jagga Reddy held that the notices issued to MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha were nothing but unveiling a new drama that is being played by the BJP and BRS.

During an informal interaction at Gandhi Bhavan, Jagga Reddy felt that both the BJP and BRS were playing opportunist politics and do not have ideologies of their own.

He held that the Congress party was the only party with its own ideology, and its leader, Rahul Gandhi, upholds secular values. “This is a clearly calculated move, and if Kavitha gets arrested, the parties wish to cash in on the sympathy factor. The CBI notices to MLC that this is part of the clandestine agreement between both parties, which simply aims to divert the attention of the voters,” he felt.