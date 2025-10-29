CCI permits Balanagar farmers to sell cotton at Shadnagar centre

Mahabubnagar (Jadcherla): In a major relief to cotton growers of Balanagar mandal, Jadcherla MLA Janampally Anirudh Reddy announced that the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has agreed to permit farmers from the region sell their cotton at the Shadnagar procurement centre.

The assurance came from CCI CMD Lalit Kumar Gupta, following a representation made by Anirudh Reddy along with R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy during their meeting at the CCI headquarters in Mumbai. The leaders discussed the problems faced by cotton farmers in the Jadcherla constituency and urged the corporation to take immediate corrective measures.

“For years, farmers from Balanagar mandal have been forced to travel over 30 km to Jadcherla to sell their cotton, even though Shadnagar centre is just 5 km away. This has caused unnecessary transport expenses and losses,” said MLA Anirudh Reddy in a media statement.

Responding, Gupta assured that necessary permissions will be issued, allowing farmers to sell their produce at the Shadnagar Cotton Procurement Centre, putting an end to their logistical struggles. Highlighting the broader crisis, Anirudh Reddy noted that cotton cultivation in Telangana spans over 45 lakh acres, but farmers have been hit hard this season by unseasonal rains, cyclonic impact, pest attacks, and soaring input costs.

“Despite the announcement of a Minimum Support Price (MSP), many farmers are unable to realize it in the market, leading to financial distress,” he said.