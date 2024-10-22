CCI to procure entire cotton stock: Surekha

Warangal: The State government is committed to providing remunerative prices to the farmers’ produce, Minister for Environment, Forests and Endowments Konda Surekha said.

Inaugurating the cotton procurement centre of the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) at Enumamula Market Yard in Warangal on Monday, she said that Congress has always worked for the welfare of the farmers. Former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy took various measures such as remunerative prices, free power and subsidy on seeds for the welfare of the farmers, she said.

Surekha told the farmers not to worry as the CCI will procure the entire cotton stock. To resolve the issues pertaining to the moisture content in the cotton, a committee has been formed,

she added. The payment will be credited to the farmers’ accounts directly within three days of the CCI’s procurement.

Wardhannapet MLA K R Nagaraju said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had taken care of farmers’ welfare by waiving crop loans and ensuring a 24-hour uninterrupted power supply. He urged the CCI officials to ensure hassle-free procurement of cotton from the farmers.

Warangal district collector Satya Sarada said the administration has started 14 facilities of the identified 27 procurement centres across the district. She added that the procurement centres in the Narsampet constituency will start in a week.

Corporators Sulochana, Poshala Padma, Bhogi Suvarna, Chintakula Anil, Uma Damodar Yadav, addition collector G Sandhyarani, CCI general manager Arjun Dubey, Marketing wing JD Srinivas, cotton purchasing officer Krishna Reddy and Chamber of Commerce president Ravinder Reddy were among others present.