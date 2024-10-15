CCS police seize ration rice; nab miller, 2 others

Wanaparthy: A case was registered early on Monday morning - after CCS police got involved - against rice millers and dealers who are allegedly colluding to run a ration rice scam in Wanaparthy district.

After distributing rice to the public, dealers are purchasing it back from them and selling it to private persons. To avoid detection, some dealers are transporting rice to other areas between 11 pm and 3 am. Higher authorities need to respond and take action, say people.

In Killa Ganapuram the CCS police caught ration rice. A rice mill owner is in police custody along with a four-wheeler. On Monday the CCS police seized a van at Divya Navya Rice Mill in the Killa Ganapuram mandal centre. The vehicle was illegally transporting ration rice from Nagarkurnool and Mahbubnagar areas to Divya Navya Rice Mills.

The police, having learned of the illegal activity, set up surveillance near the mill. At dawn, they confiscated the vehicle along with the rice and took it to Killa Ganapuram police station. Interestingly, the ration rice was being transported from ration shops in gunny bags to the rice mill. Before the police arrived, there were reports of more sacks of rice being stored at the mill, amounting to nearly 20 quintals. The police arrested the mill owner, seized the vehicle, and two persons involved in transporting rice and moved them to the police station.