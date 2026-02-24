CDM Secunderabad to host annual seminar on MITRA

Hyderabad: The College of Defence Management (CDM), Secunderabad, the premier tri-service institution of the Indian Armed Forces, will host its Annual Seminar on February 24–25. Partnering with the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, as its knowledge partner, the seminar will be streamed online to military and academic institutions across India, ensuring wider participation.

This year’s theme, “Multi-Domain Integrated Technologically-Empowered Resilient Armed Forces (MITRA),” highlights the evolving role of military strategies in a complex geopolitical and technological environment. The Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, will deliver the keynote address, while Major General G. Srinivas, Commandant CDM, will open the seminar. Prof Madan Pillutla, Dean ISB, will speak on leadership for future-ready armed forces.

The seminar will be conducted in three sessions. Day 1 will feature discussions on multi-domain operations and integration, lessons from recent conflicts, and envisioning MDO in 2035. The second session will focus on technology empowerment and Atmanirbharata, covering disruptive technologies, cyber and space strategies, and cognitive warfare. The final session on February 25 will address structures, preparedness, and resilience, including organisational design, leadership, and civil-military fusion.

With participation from senior defence officials, scholars, and industry partners, the CDM annual seminar 2026 aims to foster strategic foresight and intellectual discourse, strengthening India’s defence preparedness under the MITRA framework.