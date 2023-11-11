CEC appoints two IPS officers as election observers for Rangareddy

Rangareddy: In order to ensure transparency in the ongoing elections in the Telangana state, the Central Election Commission has appointed two IPS officers as election observers for Rangareddy district.

Utpal Kumar Naskar, IPS of 2006 batch and Ajit Singh Yadav, IPS of 2011 batch, today called on Collector Rangareddy district Bharati Hollikeri, IAS, who is also a District Election Officer. The senior officials together discussed in length the measures being taken to ensure smooth conduct of the election process in a conducive and transparent environment in the district.

The Central Election Commission appointed observers designating four assembly constituencies to each IPS officer. While Utpal Kumar Naskar has been appointed observer for Maheshwaram, Rajendra Nagar, Ibrahimpatnam and L.B.Nagar constituencies, Ajit Singh Yadav will look-after the remaining four constituencies such as Chevella, Shadnagar Kalwakurthy and Serilingampally in the district. Earlier, the District Collector Bharati Hollikari accompanied by Additional Collector Pratima Singh received the Election Observers in Integrated District Office Complex, Rangareddy at Kongarakalan village.

As per the official statistics, the entire Rangareddy district consists of eight assembly constituencies that include Ibrahimpatnam, L.B.Nagar, Maheshwaram, Rajendra Nagar, Serilingampally, Chevella, Kalwakurthy and Shadnagar. Together the district has a total number of 33,56,056 voters of which 17,38,994 are male voters, 16,15,876 are female voters. There are 192 NRI electors besides 404 third genders and 590 services voters.

Meanwhile, the process of filing of nominations has been concluded in the district with almost all the prospective candidates seeking mandate have formally filed their nominations. Scrutiny of nomination will be held on November 13 while the candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations by November 15.

The state election commission sets up a total number of 3369 polling stations in the entire Rangaredy district to ensure smooth and seamless polling scheduled to be held on November 30 followed by counting on December 3.