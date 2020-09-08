Celebrate Telangana Liberation Day officially, BJP demands

Bhongir: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded the State government to celebrate Telangana Liberation Day officially on September 17. In this connection, he started yatra from Yadadri-Bhongir district on Tuesday, which will conclude in Nizamabad on next Wednesday (September 16).



Speaking to the media in Bhongir onTuesday, Sanjay mocked at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over his entry in national politics and questioned him as to what he (KCR) did to the State as a CM during the past seven years. "TRS with a secret alliance with Majlis pushed the State into deep financial crisis and he (KCR) will mortgage the­ country to either Pakistan or Afghanistan, if country was given to him," he asserted.

Bandi Sanjay criticized that the State government brought LRS on the screen in order to regularise the illegal assets of TRS leaders in Hyderabad.

The government has been sucking the blood of the poor in the name of LRS and doing injustice to the poor by diluting the Revenue Act, he pointed out. The State was pushed into debts and at the same time, family rule is dictating the State, he stated.

KCR has been diverting the attention of the people through sponsored articles being published in some newspapers, the BJP leader stated. Lotus party has been doing agitations for the official celebration of Telangana Liberation Day in the State since 1998, he reminded.

Former Minister Mothkupally Narsimhulu, party leaders PV Shyam Sunder, Premender Reddy and Bandru Shobha Rani were present at the press meet.