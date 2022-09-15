Celebrating SEPTEMBER 17 in different ways

Hyderabad: All eyes are on September 17 when the TRS government and the BJP-led Central government would be holding two public meetings on the same day in Hyderabad. The issue is the same but with different nomenclature.

While the State government calls it as Telangana Integration Day, the BJP is holding the public meeting, which is officially being celebrated by the Union government, calling September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day.

Both the parties are making all-out arrangements for the public meetings and mobilising huge crowds. While Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will address the public meeting at the NTR Stadium near Indira Park, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the public meeting at the Parade Grounds. Who will speak about what has become the hot topic of discussion in political circles. KCR is likely to explain in detail the Nizam rule and the good works he had done during his period and his role in the development of Hyderabad city in terms of water resources, drainage and other such developmental activities. He would also refer to the Razakar movement, the armed struggle and role of the Left in the armed struggle. At the same time, he would take on the BJP for its alleged 'Despotic' rule.

On the other hand, the Union Home Minister is likely to focus more on the atrocities of the Razakars and the suppression of farmers by landlords and allege that Telangana was again under the family rule.

During his two-day stay in Hyderabad, Amit Shah is also scheduled to meet the family members of film actor Krishnam Raju who died recently and console the family members. He will have a separate meeting with film star Prabhas and some other film stars.

Amit Shah is also slated to hold a meeting with some select top BJP leaders of Telangana and review the party performance in the state. He will give suggestions on how to go aggressive in the Munugodu Assembly bypoll and continue the tempo till next general elections.

Not to be left behind, the Congress has decided to unveil a new statue of Telangana Talli at Gandhi Bhavan. It will also play the song "Jai Jai Ho Telangana," at all its future meetings.