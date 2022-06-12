Celebrity fashion designer commits suicide

Hyderabad: Noted celebrity fashion designer Pratyusha Garimella has committed suicide at her residence here on Saturday. She designed clothes for celebrities, movie stars and elite communities.

Police said Pratyusha was found dead in her bathtub. She committed suicide by inhaling poisonous carbon monoxide (CO) by burning charcoal in her bathroom. Investigation is still on to ascertain the reason behind the suicide by the fashion designer. She started career as a fashion designer in 2013. She worked for many film celebrities like Vidya Balan, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sania Mirza, Priya Prakash Warrier, Trisha, Regina Cassandra, Lavanya Tripathi, Sonal Chauhan, Pragya Jaiswal, Shruthi Haasan, Hebah Patel etc.

Police found a suicide note purportedly addressing her parents at the incident spot. She wrote, "I desire a life free of depression and this is not the life I wanted. I cannot live as a burden on my parents anymore."

Prathyusha was staying in a house in Film Nagar in the Banjara Hills police station limits. Police said that the guards alerted the police about the incident. A bottle of chemicals was also recovered from the washroom, police said the body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy. A case of suspicious death was also registered.