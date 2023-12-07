Centenary celebrations of HPS to kick off on Dec 19

Hyderabad: As part of its centenary celebrations, the Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, will invest Rs 17.5 crore for a multisport facility and 10 crore for an innovation centre to foster entrepreneurship.

During the press meet that was held on Wednesday, officials of HPS announced that the grand finale of its centenary year celebration initiates the largest fundraiser in the history of schools in India. During the event, the HPS Connect App was launched. The HPS Connect App was launched to connect the entire HPS community and give them access to the campus during the centenary celebrations, and this App is available on Facebook and the Play Store.

Four-day celebrations will have over 50 events and activities to conclude with legendary musical trio Shankar-Ehsan-Loy in a live concert. The finale will be inaugurated on December 19, and President Droupadi Murmu may grace the event. The HPS museum will be inaugurated on the same day. The initial programmes will be held from December 24 to 27. The four-day grand finale will feature a monumental fundraising initiative aiming to raise Rs 17.5 crore for a state-of-the-art green field multi-utility sports centre. A senior officer said this is part of the school’s audacious Vision 2050 to raise Rs 150 crore for monumental development plans. The school is in the process of constructing an innovation centre projected for Rs 10 crore in collaboration with T-Hub to foster entrepreneurship and innovation culture at the school level, said a senior officer.

Stretching about the grand finale celebration, the officials of HPS stated that the finale week will kick-start with an HPS centenary dinner on December 24 at the Taj Falaknuma Palace. The ensuing three days, from December 25 to 27, will see the entire HPS universe of over 15,000 people culminate on campus and celebrate 100 years of the school. Some of the key highlights include a spectacular HPS carnival, a HPS museum, The Echoes of Time, HPS StartX, an entrepreneurship summit, a sports reunion, the centenary golf tournament at the Hyderabad Golf Club, a regal vintage car showcase, speed networking sessions, and many more activities.

Elaborating on the finale celebrations, Gusti J Noria, President of HPS Society, said, “The grand finale of the HPS’s centenary year is a testament to our last 100 years of legacy, leadership, and excellence, looking towards the future to lead, serve,

and soar.”