Centipede found in idli, hotel sealed

Jagtial: A woman was shocked when she found a centipede in the idli parcel she took home for breakfast.

The incident occurred at Ganesh Bhavan Udupi Hotel here. When she began eating it at home, she discovered a ‘jerri’mouse.

She immediately returned to the hotel and confronted the staff.

However, the hotel management carelessly responded, claiming it was not a ‘jerri’, but a piece of thread.

Angered by the response, the woman began protesting in front of the hotel. When the hotel staff attempted to dispose of the idlis in the municipal tractor, she stopped them.

She explained that when the hotel-owner tasted the idli to prove it wasn’t a jerri, he spat it out, admitting it was indeed a jerri. Furious, she demanded to know what would have happened if her young children had eaten it. She demanded action against the hotel, and after the municipality staff was informed, they shut down the hotel.