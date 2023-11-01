Central Election Commission officials to visit Telangana to review arrangements on elections

HYDERABAD: The Central Election Commission officials is scheduled to visit Telangana today, November 1st, to review the arrangements for conducting the upcoming assembly elections.

A two-member team from the Central Election Commission, consisting of Senior Deputy Election Commissioners Nitish Vyas and Dharmendra Sharma, will meet with Telangana CEO Vikas Raj in the morning. They will also hold meetings with enforcement agencies to review inspections and acquisitions.

In the afternoon, the team will conduct a review with nodal officials, followed by a special review program with Telangana Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari and DGP Anjani Kumar. It has been reported that the Central Election Commission team will remain in Hyderabad tomorrow as well. On Thursday, a video conference will be held with the Chief Secretaries, DGPs, and officials of neighbouring states to discuss measures to be taken for the smooth conduct of the elections, including check posts at the borders and inspections.

The Central Election Commission has already conducted several meetings with the Telangana State Election Commission and officials to ensure the successful organisation of the upcoming elections.