Live
- PM modi greets AP people on state formation day, says it has exceptional talent
- Nandyal: Police seize 16 country made rifles
- Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha gaining popularity: MLA
- Tirupati: Rs 75L donated to BIRRD Trust
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on November 1, 2023
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on November 1, 2023
- Central Election Commission officials to visit Telangana to review arrangements on elections
- CM committed for SC, ST, BC welfare: Dy CM
- DGCA bars pilots from using mouthwash
- Tirupati: Vidyut Adalatn on Nov 9
Just In
Central Election Commission officials to visit Telangana to review arrangements on elections
HYDERABAD: The Central Election Commission officials is scheduled to visit Telangana today, November 1st, to review the arrangements for conducting...
HYDERABAD: The Central Election Commission officials is scheduled to visit Telangana today, November 1st, to review the arrangements for conducting the upcoming assembly elections.
A two-member team from the Central Election Commission, consisting of Senior Deputy Election Commissioners Nitish Vyas and Dharmendra Sharma, will meet with Telangana CEO Vikas Raj in the morning. They will also hold meetings with enforcement agencies to review inspections and acquisitions.
In the afternoon, the team will conduct a review with nodal officials, followed by a special review program with Telangana Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari and DGP Anjani Kumar. It has been reported that the Central Election Commission team will remain in Hyderabad tomorrow as well. On Thursday, a video conference will be held with the Chief Secretaries, DGPs, and officials of neighbouring states to discuss measures to be taken for the smooth conduct of the elections, including check posts at the borders and inspections.
The Central Election Commission has already conducted several meetings with the Telangana State Election Commission and officials to ensure the successful organisation of the upcoming elections.