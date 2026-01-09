Central govt seeks report on teachers impacted by TET in states, uts

Hyderabad/New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Education has issued a directive to all States and Union Territories following a Supreme Court judgment that mandates in-service teachers recruited prior to the Right to Education (RTE) Act to qualify for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) within two years. Teachers with less than five years of service left as of September 1, 2025, may continue until superannuation without qualifying TET, but will not be eligible for promotion unless they clear the test.

The ruling, reiterated by the Court in November 2025, has triggered widespread concern among teachers’ associations, Members of Parliament, and individual educators. Many have argued that requiring senior teachers at the twilight of their careers to qualify for TET is emotionally distressing and could jeopardise their financial security. Stakeholders also fear that the compulsory retirement of experienced teachers may create a vacuum in the education system.

In response, the Ministry has asked states to compile accurate data on the number of teachers likely to be affected and submit it by January 16, 2026. Officials have been instructed to vet the data carefully and provide comments on the implications of the judgment, along with possible relief measures. States have also been advised to seek legal opinions from competent authorities before submitting their reports.

The Ministry reminded states of its earlier communication in March 2025, urging them to update Recruitment Rules to align with minimum standards prescribed by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). In light of the Court’s ruling, compliance with these standards has been emphasised as a time-bound priority.

The directive from Joint Secretary Prachi Pandey, from the ministry, said that the Ministry is committed to examining the matter comprehensively and ensuring that any measures taken balance the need for quality education with fairness to teachers. The final decision is expected to shape the future of teacher recruitment and retention across the country.