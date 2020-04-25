Central team to visit Hyderabad to assess COVID-19 situation

An inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) constituted by the home ministry will be visiting Hyderabad to assess COVID-19 situation in the state. Ministry of Home affairs representative Punyasalila Srivastava and ministry of health joint secretary Luv Agarwal addressed the media on Friday and said that four teams will be visiting Ahmedabad, Surat, Thane, Hyderabad and Chennai to assess the situation.

One of the teams to Hyderabad will issue directions to the state authorities for redressal of the situation and submit their report to the centre. The IMCT team would be headed by additional secretary-level officers and comprising of public health specialists and disaster management experts would suggest the state government in improvising the efforts to contain COVID-19 spread.

The team will review the efforts put forward by the government to contain coronavirus. It will then interact with the people taking part in contact tracing and active screening and will see if the centre guidelines are being implemented. The team will also see the availability of testing kits, PPE kits, masks and other health services.

The team will also visit agriculture markets and inspect the norms being implemented. It also inspects hospitals and containment zones to assess the situation. It will also discuss with senior officials to learn about the containment plan that is being followed.