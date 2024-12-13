Central Zone DCP Statement on Allu Arjun's Arrest

Hyderabad: The Central Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) has clarified that there was no ill-treatment towards actor Allu Arjun during his arrest. In a statement issued today, the DCP explained that the police had acted with professionalism and respect throughout the process.

The DCP stated that the actor was given adequate time to change his clothes and was also allowed to speak with his family members before the arrest. "We allowed him the time to change his clothes and speak with his family. It was only after he came out that we took him into custody," the DCP said.

The police further emphasized that Allu Arjun voluntarily chose to sit in the police vehicle. "He himself sat in the police vehicle, and there was no force used during the process," the statement clarified.

This comes after rumors spread regarding the treatment of the actor during his interaction with the police. The DCP's statement aims to clear the air and reassure the public that the arrest was handled in a respectful and lawful manner.