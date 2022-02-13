Centre allocates funds for Karimnagar; Bandi Sanjay Kumar felicitated

Karimnagar: The district BJP leaders on Saturday conveyed gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari for allocating Rs 205 crore for roads in the Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency. They felicitated Karimnagar MP and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for making efforts in the allocation of funds for the roads. Speaking on the occasion, the party district president Gangadi Krishna Reddy informed that under CRIF the Centre has sanctioned Rs 878.55 crore so far.

He also informed that funds have been sanctioned for the construction of new two-lane roads in Rajanna-Sircilla, Karimnagar and Jagtial district and various parts of Siddipet district under Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency. This proved the MP's dedication for the constituency development, he said.

BJP state executive members Komatireddy Ram Gopal Reddy, district general secretary Tallapelli Srinivas Goud, former deputy mayor Guggilapu Ramesh, Boinapalli Praveen Rao, leaders Durishetti Sampath, Singireddy Krishnareddy, Raporthi Prasad and others were present.