Centre assures to resolve water concerns of Telangana

Hyderabad: The Union government has responded to Telangana's concerns regarding river water disputes with Andhra Pradesh and the clearance of pending irrigation projects. Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil assured that the Centre would intervene and resolve Telangana's issues over water sharing with the neighbouring state and expedite approvals for pending projects.

State Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy met with the Union Minister at the National All India State Water Ministers Conference in Rajasthan. During the meeting, he apprised Patil of Telangana's grievances regarding water sharing and project clearances.

Uttam raised concerns over Andhra Pradesh allegedly drawing excess water illegally from the backwaters of the Srisailam Dam and the right canal of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project during the ongoing Rabi season. He emphasised the urgent need for Central intervention to protect the Rabi crop in the ayacut areas of Nagarjuna Sagar, particularly in the erstwhile Nalgonda and Khammam districts.

In response, Union Minister Patil assured that the Government of India would take immediate steps to ensure fair water distribution and prevent unauthorised withdrawals.

To enhance transparency and prevent future disputes, the Irrigation Minister highlighted the importance of installing telemetry systems at both Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar dams. These systems, covering 35 points on the Krishna River, would provide real-time data on water usage, ensuring adherence to allocated quotas.

Union Minister Patil acknowledged the necessity of accurate monitoring mechanisms and expressed support for the initiative.

Uttam Kumar Reddy urged the Centre to sanction key irrigation projects, including the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS), Sitarama Sagar Project, and Sammakka Sagar Project.

He also requested that PRLIS be granted national project status and receive full Central funding. Secretary Mukherjee assured that the Centre would explore the possibility of providing infrastructure funds for Telangana’s irrigation projects at zero percent interest with a 50-year repayment period. Additionally, she committed to granting all necessary approvals for the Sitarama Sagar Project within a month.

The minister also raised concerns about the prolonged inquiry by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) into the collapse of the Medigadda Project, which has been ongoing for a year. He urged the early submission of the report and recommendations for remedial actions. Patil assured that the NDSA’s findings would be made available by the end of the month.

The Centre suggested that Telangana utilise funds from the World Bank-assisted Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) for repairs at Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam dams, as well as for desiltation and sedimentation management across irrigation projects.