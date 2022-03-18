Centre gave Rs 3.3 lakh cr to TS in last seven years: BJP

Hyderabad: The State BJP on Thursday said that the Centre has provided Rs 3.30 lakh crore to Telangana in the past seven years.

Lashing out at TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Minister KT Rama Rao, BJP leaders, while speaking at 'Rajyanga Parirakshana Day' observed here on Thursday, rolled out details of the Central funds sanctioned.

They said the Centre has given under tax share Rs.1,40,7017 core, Central schemes Rs 1,80,535 crore, development of railway lines and sanction of new railway lines Rs 30,000 crore and the National Highways roads under Bharat Mala Rs 90,000 crore. Besides, all expenditure incurred in development activities in villages comes from the Centre, they claimed.

According to the leaders, "for each each 'Vaikunta Dhamam' the Centre is providing Rs 11,13,700. For each 'Palle Prakruthi Vanam' Rs 423,103 and each dump yard Rs 2.5 lakh. Similarly, for growing each village nursery Rs 156,314, and for construction of every 'Rythu Vedika (under employment guarantee scheme) Rs 10 lakh."

"But, the TRS government is painting all these schemes with pink colour and claiming that it is bearing expenditure to implement all these development activities". Taking a dig at the CM, they charged that he was responsible for suicides of 700 unemployed. "Actually, there should be 2 lakh vacancies in Telangana. But the CM is filling only 80,000," the leaders alleged.

Dismissing that the Centre has failed to fill its own vacancies, the leaders pointed out that UPSC, SSC, BRSRB and other agencies have been issuing annual calendars and notifying jobs and filling them every year.

They said KTR's statements that Karimangar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar did not bring even Rs 3 crore from the Centre in the past three years are lies. Under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Schme, Karimnagar got Rs 235 crore.

Similarly, gas connections under Ujwala scheme, Rs 50 lakh was spent from MP funds, Rs 1 crore was spent for setting up oxygen plants in the district, Rs 3 crore was spent by the Karimnagar MP to provide medical instruments to government hospitals in the district. That apart, under the Atal Innovation Mission Scheme 52 schools were covered in the district; each school got Rs 25,000.

The leaders stated that under the Padhana Mantri Garib Kalyana Yojana each of the five medical staff who succumbed to Covid were provided Rs 50 lakh. Under the Beti Bachao and Beti Padavo, the district got Rs 22,52,092 from the Centre.

They pointed out that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (urban) 3,000 houses were sanctioned Rs 73 crore. But, so far, the State government could construct only 264 houses. The Karimnagar district got Rs 30.39 crore under the PM Gram Sadak Yojana and another Rs 205 crore recently under CRIF and the MP constituency funds of Rs 5 crore during 2019-20, the Karimnagar-Warangal National Highway Rs 2,146, 86, the Yelkaturthi-Siddipeta Road widening Rs. 578.85 crore, railway lines Rs 250 crore for only the Karimnagar MP segment.

The BJP leaders dared the TRS chief to submit DPR and investment clearance documentation so that the party would get Central funds for the Kaleshwaram project. They alleged that the project estimates have been jacked up from Rs 80,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh crore.