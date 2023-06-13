Centre is making efforts to create jobs: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that the Centre was making efforts to create jobs for the unemployed youth of the country. He said that on one hand, the Central government was taking up skill development programmes and on the other hand, it is paving the way for employment generation in the public and private sectors.



He attended the Rozgar Mela organised by Pingali Venkatrami Reddy Hall at Lower Tankbund in Secunderabad of the city. The Union Minister has issued appointment letters to 470 people who have got jobs in 22 departments, including nine nationalised banks, DRDO, Indian Railways, Defence, Health and Family Welfare and University of Hyderabad.

Kishan Reddy also spoke on the occasion. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked officials to identify the vacancies of all departments and added that 10 lakh vacant posts had been identified. He said that ss it is not possible to recruit 10 lakh vacancies simultaneously, the Prime Minister was filling up 70,000 vacancies every month while noting that the Rozgar Mela is being organised to fill up the posts. He said that the Prime Minister himself was talking to the newly appointed recruitees.

He said that the Prime Minister had inaugurated the 'Rozgar Mela' as a Diwali gift to the youth of the country on October 22, 2022 and added that it was the 6th Rozgar Mela being held by them. “As of today, we have distributed appointment letters to more than 4,30,000 youth.

Reddy said that it was the first time since Independence that such a large number of jobs had been filled simultaneously. He said that India was number one in youth population and added that the CEOs of many international and software companies were Indians.

“India will be able to rule the world in the days to come through the intelligence of the youth. Through initiatives like Start-up India and Stand-up India, the industrial talent of the youth will be nurtured. The central government is working towards providing employment from a situation where they are looking for employment,” he noted.

He said that By the year 2047, the country would complete 100 years of independence and added that the youth should use their energies to make India the number one country in the world until then. He said that India had emerged as the fifth largest economy in the world today.

He said that the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had created a conducive environment for investment in India and added that the country's total commercial exports stood at $ 418 billion in 2021-22.

He added that the Trade exports of nearly $35 billion per month were recorded in 2021-22 and added that services exports had recorded more than $250 billion.

“There is no exaggeration in saying that all this is possible only through the Centre's 'Make in India' programme. Before 2014, there were 74 airports in the country, but today they have gone up to 150. We are moving towards 225 airports to be ready by 2025,” he said.

He said that those who got jobs should work for the country with dedication and not forget their parents.