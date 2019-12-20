Centre picks up Telangana State tableau for Republic Day parade

Hyderabad: The long-cherished dream to display Telangana culture at Republic Day parade to be organised in New Delhi on January 26 through a tableau has finally been fulfilled.

The Union government has selected TS tableau designed with a theme of the state festival Bathukamma and major tribal carnival Medaram Jatara against the backdrop of Thousand Pillar temple.

The tableau was selected in the meeting presided over by a committee constituted by the Union Ministry of Home.

State Resident Commissioner at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi Gaurav Uppal made a final presentation of the Telangana tableau and explained the importance of the dissemination of the Telangana culture on the national platform on the Republic Day.

The TS government has been trying hard to get the opportunity to include the Telangana tableau in the list of others being finalised by the Centre since 2016.

After the formation of Telangana, the Telangana state has got the opportunity to project Telangana culture through a tableau in 2015.

"The final presentation for the selection of the tableau for the Republic Day parade -2020 was done very well. We are waiting for in writing confirmation from the selection committee," said an official.

State Secretary to Municipal Administration and Urban Development and Information and Public Relations department Arvind Kumar in a tweet said that "the theme is rich and vibrant culture highlighting Bathukamma and Medaram festival against the 1000 pillars temple backdrop and live folk dance performance will also accompany."