Centre rejects swapping requests of IAS, IPS babus

Hyderabad: The Union Government has rejected the AP cadre IAS official’s plea to continue their services in the Telangana state and asked them to report to AP immediately.

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said the decision was taken based on the recommendations of the Deepak Khandekar committee, which was tasked with reviewing requests from AIS (All India Services) officers, to swap cadres during the allocation of AIS officers after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. The committee found that the requests to swap cadres was beyond the scope of the established principles, which had already been upheld by the High Court. Further, the committee underscored that the cadre allocations were based on factual records and the same criteria was applied to all officers during the bifurcation.

The Ministry stated that the allocation of officers from the undivided cadre of Andhra Pradesh was done uniformly and in accordance with material facts. The Telangana High Court had also reiterated the need for adherence to these guidelines, ruling that any deviation would be discriminatory. Those who have been asked to report to AP government include Ronald Rose (2006 batch) GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata (2010 batch), A Vani Prasad (1995 batch), Vakati Karuna (2004), and M Prashanti (2009), along with IPS officers Anjani Kumar (1990), Abhilasha Bisht (1994) and Cyberabad Police Commissioner Abhishek Mohanty (2011) among others.

Amrapali Kata was born on November 4, 1982 in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India. She completed her schooling at Sai Satya Mandir School in Visakhapatnam.