Centre responds to MP’s query in LS

New Delhi/Khammam: Nearly 50,000 workers from Telangana received emigration clearance to travel abroad, mainly to Gulf countries, between 2020 and December 9, 2025, the Centre informed the Lok Sabha.

Responding in writing to questions raised by Khammam MP R Raghuram Reddy during the ongoing winter session of Parliament, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said a total of 49,879 emigration clearances (ECs) were issued to workers from Telangana during the period. According to the data provided, the United Arab Emirates emerged as the top destination for migrant workers from Telangana, with 18,585 workers, followed by Saudi Arabia (11,081), Oman (5,910), Qatar (5,304) and Kuwait (4,274).

The Minister said employment opportunities in sectors such as construction, services, sanitation and transport were the primary reasons for migration. In response to another question related to air pollution and public health, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav said there was no definitive evidence to establish that deaths in the country were solely attributable to air pollution caused by PM2.5 particles.