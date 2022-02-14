Centre sanctions Rs 2.5 cr for Medaram Jatara

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Cultural Affairs, Tourism and Development of North Eastern States G Kishan Reddy on Sunday disclosed that the Centre has approved sanction of Rs 2.5 crore for organising biennial 'Sammakka-Saralamma' fair at Medaram.

He said the tribal fair would begin on February 16, and conclude on February 19. "The Centre encourages and respects tribal culture.

The funds released by the Centre would be utilised for construction of 500 meter-long compound wall around the Chilakalagutta, the abode of the two deities in Medaram.

Similarly, under Swadesh Darshan, the Tourism Ministry had spent Rs 80 crore for development of tribal circuits and waterfalls," Reddy informed.