Centre sanctions Rs 3.70 cr for Medaram Jatara

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines Kishan Reddy announced that the Central Government has sanctioned Rs 3.70 crore for the upcoming Medaram Jatara. Often described as the Tribal Kumbh Mela, this event is recognised as Asia’s largest tribal festival. The funds have been released through the Union Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to support the cultural and spiritual gathering.

Held biennially in the Mulugu district of Telangana, the Medaram Jatara attracts millions of devotees who offer jaggery, traditionally referred to as bangaram, to the tribal deities Sammakka and Saralamma. Kishan Reddy noted that the Centre has consistently supported the festival by investing in infrastructure and regional tourism development.

In previous years, the Union Ministry of Tourism invested Rs 80 crore under the Tribal Circuit scheme to enhance facilities in areas including Mulugu, Laknavaram, Tadvai, Damarawai, Mallur, and Bogatha Falls. These projects focused on road connectivity, pilgrim amenities, and eco-tourism initiatives designed to support local livelihoods. Additionally, Rs 140 crore is being utilised for the development of the Ramappa Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which strengthens the cultural tourism profile of the region.

To manage the heavy influx of pilgrims, South Central Railway will operate 30 special trains during the four-day fair. These services will connect major towns across Telangana and neighbouring states, ensuring convenient travel for devotees fulfilling their vows.

Kishan Reddy emphasised that this support reflects a commitment to preserving tribal traditions while fostering regional growth. He described the Medaram Jatara as a vital symbol of tribal identity and pride. With improved infrastructure and transport facilities, the government expects record participation in this year’s congregation, further cementing its status as a premier global tribal event.