Centre should have love for country, not for Adani: KCR

Hyderabad/Nanded: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday demanded Adani Group's "scam" be discussed in a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) as he targeted the Centre over the import of coal and its "love" for Adani.

He claimed the Centre is pressuring Life Insurance Corporation to make a false statement over its exposure in the Adani Group. The Indian banking system is involved in this problem and the whole country is worried, he alleged.

Addressing a press conference in Nanded city of Maharashtra after speaking at a public rally, KCR alleged the Centre is forcing states to import coal which is supplied only by Adani Group. The import of coal is akin to "cheating" the country, and the BRS will change this scenario after coming to power.

He said Coal India Ltd has stated that it has paid the required amount for the construction of a 250-km long railway track that would increase our coal production exponentially. But the Centre government is not letting it happen," he claimed. Rao, however, didn't specify the railway track he was talking about.

He said, "It is my request to the Prime Minister that Adani Group is involved in such a big scam and it should be discussed in a joint parliamentary committee. Almost Rs 10 lakh crore has evaporated following the Adani scam," he alleged. "Everyone knows he (Adani) is your friend. In just two years, he became the world's second richest person. If you are honest, set up a joint parliamentary committee. It is my demand," Rao added.

The BRS chief claimed the Life Insurance Corporation has an exposure of Rs 80,000 crore (in Adani Group). But to mislead the country, the Centre is pressuring LIC to make a false statement that it is not in danger". "LIC is the world's largest and better-performing insurance company but why the government is intervening?" he questioned.

KCR said Centre should have love for country not for Adani. and disclosure requirements.