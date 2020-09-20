Centre should withdraw proposed electricity bill: Talasani

Karimnagar: By taking authority on power-based corporations, the Central government is trying to hand over them to the private organisations, alleged Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. Along with Backward Classes Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, he held a press meet at Kamalakar's residence in Karimnagar on Sunday.



Addressing the media persons, Minister Srinivas Yadav said it would be difficult to give free power supply to farmers if the Central government keeps restrictions on electricity. "With Tughluk like steps taken by Narendra Modi regarding electricity, a lot of differences are going to occur between State and centre. The Central government must take back its decision in this regard, otherwise, along with the other parties, the TRS will try to seize the ongoing Parliament sessions," he warned.

Minister Srinivas Yadav alleged that there are no proper guidelines to the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced as a relief fund of coronavirus. Being a MP of Karimnagar, Bandi Sanjay made foolish comments sitting in Hyderabad. Even after completion of one and half years, he did not bring any funds to Karimnagar, he criticized.

If Bandi Sanjay has guts, he should sit in front of Narendra Modi and must bring funds to Karimnagar district, Minister Talasani challenged Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay.

The leaders of BJP and Congress must show whether there are projects like Mission Bhagiratha and schemes like double bedroom houses anywhere in the country. The details of one lakh double bedroom houses will be given to the media very soon, he stated.

'Even after we showed 2BHK houses to the Congress leaders by personally taking them to the locations, they are making useless comments. Hence, we will send them a list and will ask them to go and check if they have any doubts,' he added.